LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — LeTourneau University faculty and students gathered for a University Convocation to kick off the new school year on Monday morning.

President, Dr. Steven Mason shared that the programs are flourishing. “Our second-largest freshman class of LeTourneau University’s history,” said Dr. Mason.

A student returning for her junior year, Olivia Donnelly feels that she receives great support from all of her professors. “I’ve had professors that offered a course specifically because I asked for it or like this concentration was something that I specifically asked for, so yeah. Letourneau is really special,” said Donnelly.

The campus is also expanding in areas that need it. “Our brand-new school of nursing, an 8,300 square foot renovated space to accommodate our future growth,” said Dr. Mason.

One freshman is already feeling the positive momentum for her future studies. “They have a really good kinesiology program here which is my major. The advisors and the professors already just show so much care,” said Zikora Oguanobi, a freshman student.

From business, to arts and engineering, several schools are seeing growth, including their flight program which is soaring to new heights. “Has been around since 1956 and we have our largest enrollment ever in our school of aviation,” Dr. Mason.

One freshman is eager to get started at the Abbott Aviation Center. “I looked into the aviation and it’s actually hands-on which I like to do. So, I am pretty excited for that,” said Raylan Bosquez, a freshman student.

President Mason wants students to go into their school year with courage, prayer and praise. “Remind our students that they were called together to follow after Jesus in our studies and extra circular life, in our organizations, in our community service,” said Dr. Mason.