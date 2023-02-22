OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Leverett’s Chapel Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to move the district to a 4-day school week beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“LCISD would like to thank everyone that participated in the surveys and the community meeting,” the district said in a release. “Your input and perspective were greatly valued and appreciated.”

The district said a school calendar will be finalized in March for the board’s approval.

“Thank you so much for your support of our students and our school,” officials said.

The following East Texas school districts have also voted to move to a 4-day school week:

Alba-Golden ISD

Apple Springs ISD

Athens ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Dekalb ISD

Frankston ISD

Grapeland ISD

Hubbard ISD

Jasper ISD

Pewitt CISD

New Summerfield ISD

New Diana ISD

Rains ISD

Slocum ISD

Timpson ISD