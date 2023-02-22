OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Leverett’s Chapel Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to move the district to a 4-day school week beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year.
“LCISD would like to thank everyone that participated in the surveys and the community meeting,” the district said in a release. “Your input and perspective were greatly valued and appreciated.”
The district said a school calendar will be finalized in March for the board’s approval.
“Thank you so much for your support of our students and our school,” officials said.
The following East Texas school districts have also voted to move to a 4-day school week:
- Alba-Golden ISD
- Apple Springs ISD
- Athens ISD
- Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Dekalb ISD
- Frankston ISD
- Grapeland ISD
- Hubbard ISD
- Jasper ISD
- Pewitt CISD
- New Summerfield ISD
- New Diana ISD
- Rains ISD
- Slocum ISD
- Timpson ISD