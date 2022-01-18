Liberty Hall in Tyler to feature Elvis and Johnny

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 13, Liberty Hall will have the “Elvis & Johnny” show presented by Stardom Entertainment.
The show pays tribute to two of the biggest icons ever in the history of music.
Johnny Cash will be performed by tribute artist Bennie Wheels and Moses Snow will bring Elvis back to life.
The backup band for Cash and King is one of the top tribute bands, Edge of Reality Band who have backed many Elvis tribute artists and other celebrity tribute artists around the United States for many years.
To buy tickets, click here.
For more information, watch the video above.
