TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many have wondered where evening anchor Kaci Koviak has been after her sudden absence. In response, Koviak posted a message saying she will be returning to KETK but has taken time away to care for her father.

Koviak gave the following life update in regard to her recent absence:

First of all, I want to thank everyone who has messaged me, concerning my sudden absence from the anchor desk. I am still happily employed with KETK and will return, but right now, I have taken a leave of absence to take care of this guy, my father.

This journey has been full of extreme ups and downs, but through the loving grace of God and support of family, friends and medical providers, we’re making it.

I am also very grateful for my extended family at KETK, who without hesitation, made it easy for me to quickly transition into this new role, and have made it a priority to check in on me throughout this entire experience.

I apologize for not being able to reply to all of the messages, texts and phone calls over the past month, but please know, I feel the love, and it is very very much-appreciated.

I hope to return to work sometime in May. Until then, please keep us in your prayers as we navigate this uncharted territory, and fully lean into our faith of God’s greater plan. Much love to all!