RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Russell Turner is a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros, and it shows throughout his business.

“I grew up outside of Houston and we went to, I went to my first Astros game, no first Colt 45 game probably in ’63 or ’64,” said Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q.

When he opened his barbecue restaurant in Rusk 30 years ago, he decided to showcase his love for the team.

“We love decorating and giving people something to look at and it’s a great conversation starter. A lot of people go ‘What’s this?’ and ‘Where’d you get this?’ or ‘What’s the story?'” said Turner.

People from across the state stop by the restaurant just to view his collection.

“I was just driving through and I was stopping to eat some lunch, and I saw this place around the area, and I like barbecue, and it had a really cool theme. So I’m a big Astros fan and wanted to stop by and see how it was,” said Mike McGraw, Houston resident.

Everyone was amazed by the size and variety of the collection.

“It’s a really impressive collection, I have to say, I mean I have never seen a collection as good as this anywhere,” said McGraw.

Turner’s favorite part is sharing it with his grandchildren.

“It’s a real joy to see them come in and look, and also something not just my grandkids but little kids when they come in and look at the things and I’ve got a shelf over there just full of stuffed animals and I try to have something for everybody,” said Turner.

Turner plans to watch game one with his daughter but says if they go into game six or seven, then he may do something special. He wishes both teams good luck but can’t help but say one thing:

“Go ‘stros!” Turner said.