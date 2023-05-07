FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Mount Vernon Fire Department said that a double wide mobile home was caught on fire after lightening hit a phone line and travelled into the residence on Sunday morning.

Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Officials said that when Mount Vernon, Purley, South Franklin and Winnsboro Fire Departments responded around 2:50 a.m. the home was already filled with smoke. Luckily, according to authorities, the homeowner was uninjured after managing to put out the flames with a garden hose.

Firefighters checked the scene for further extensions of the fire and helped ventilate the smoke from the residence, according to Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Officials said that Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Winnsboro Police Department and Christus EMS also responded to the scene.