TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is asking for unwanted string lights in hopes to help lions in the wild.

Now that Christmas is over and holiday lights are coming down, Caldwell Zoo is the perfect place to donate your Christmas string lights rather than throwing them away.

The copper wire from the lights will be recycled and the proceeds will go toward the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.

String lights in any condition will be accepted.

The drop box is located in the upper parking lot at the Caldwell Zoo.