Lindale candy store keeps sweet Christmas tradition alive for 74 years

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – If you have a sweet tooth, the Lindale Candy Company is the place for you. They have been around for 74 years and Jeremiah and Kaitlyn Cagle took over about a year ago.

Despite the 2020 pandemic, their business has been doing very well.

The couple wanted to keep the former owners’ traditions. They are one of the few companies in the country that make peppermint entirely by hand.

It’s not an easy process. It takes about two and a half hours from start to finish. Every Monday the store is closed so the team can work.

Kaitlyn also has a passion for making chocolate. She launched her Kandy career 15 years ago.

Jeremiah said he’s proud to incorporate her hunger for chocolate into their new company.

“Now we have brought in Kaitlyn’s line of chocolates to the candy store so we are the Lindale candy company featuring Kaitlyn’s confections,” said Jeremiah.

Kaitlyn said it was only seven years ago that she was selling chocolate out of her house and Jeremiah was helping her.

“I just thought it was cute and that he was helping, and now, today I just couldn’t do it without him,” said Kaitlyn.

The Cagle’s are expecting to start an expansion of their building in March. They want to add a new peppermint and brittle kitchen enclosed by glass so customers can see the candy being made.