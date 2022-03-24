LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale City Council will vote on Thursday to decide whether or not to make their city a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

On the council’s agenda for their Thursday night meeting is a “public hearing on citizen initiative petition for ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Lindale a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.” They will then discuss and possibly take action on making the declaration.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Picker’s Pavilion on 205 E. North Street.

The idea of creating a sanctuary city for the unborn in Lindale is not a new one. In January and February 2020 the city heard a few pitches from Lindale residents who wanted to see the ordinance passed.

On February 18, 2020, the city passed a resolution to condemn abortion, but did not create an ordinance. At the time, City Attorney Glen Patrick said there was no real way to enforce such an ordinance.

If passed, Lindale could be the 15th East Texas city to declare itself a sanctuary city for the unborn. The other East Texas cities include:

KETK will livestream the meeting in this article at 6 p.m.