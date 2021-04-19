Lindale community holds town hall to discuss race after controversial photo of student kneeling on boy’s neck

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- The Lindale community came together on Monday after images of a student went viral online.

The photo and video showed a Lindale High School student dressed up as a police officer and kneeling on someone’s neck.

She was also seen holding up a fist, which is the Black Lives Matter symbol. Some people believe the picture was intended to mock George Floyd’s death.

On April 17, Black Lives Matter activists held a protest in Lindale.

Today, many East Texans including the Tyler NAACP met to discuss race and the school system.

“We identify problems and concerns, but what is our resolution? And so the conversation again is long overdue. I encourage, we encourage, the NAACP encourages that conversations like this are much needed in so many areas,” said Cedrick Granberry Sr., President of Tyler NAACP.

Organizers are hoping this town hall at Foundation Baptist Church will help heal the divisions in the community.

“I’m hoping that this is a really good sign for change and for the community wanting to change. I’m excited. This is beautiful,” said Raynie, an activist.

A former Lindale High School student also started a petition, and asked the district to take action.

They said if Lindale ISD does not respond, they will address the issue with the NAACP and the Texas Board of Education.

Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt issued the following written statement to KETK News. “Lindale ISD does not publicly comment on student disciplinary issues,” the district said.