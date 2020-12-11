Lindale High School Band crowned winners of first ever 4A UIL Military Marching Band Championship

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- The Lindale High School Band marched to victory on Wednesday.

According to Lindale ISD, they earned a state title after winning the first ever 4A UIL State Military Marching Band Championship.

The competition happened at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview.

“Congratulations to Mr. Steven Moore and our LHS Band for winning the first ever UIL 4A State Military Marching Band Contest,” said Lindale Superintendent, Stan Surratt. “This is just another great achievement by our Eagle Band program. Their performance last evening was simply amazing, which resulted in being awarded the State Championship trophy. I am so proud of our Eagles!”

The band was presented with a division 1 sweepstakes award at the region 21 marching contest in November. This gave them the green light to compete at the championship.

Lindale went against 16 other schools in the 4A contest. The band program had been practicing since July.

“This is an historic event for the band and especially the Military Style Marching Band,” said Director of Bands, Steven Moore. “For Lindale to win the first one is quite an accomplishment and very satisfying.”