Lindale High School before basketball game honors Marshall brothers who passed away in separate wrecks

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale High School offered a touching tribute to Marshall before their basketball game tipped off Tuesday night.

On every post along the railing in front of the stands, a red bow was tied with the number 94 attached to it.

Marshall High School is grieving another tragic loss for the second year in a row. Last week, 19-year-old Payton Blalock was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler while driving his truck.

Just last year, his younger brother Hayden died after hitting a feral hog on the way to work. Hayden was a senior at Marshall. Hayden and Payton played football for the Mavericks and both wore the number 94.

Marshall fans, we want you to know the red bows are our way of saying we stand with you during this time of tragedy, and will continue to think of and pray for the Marshall community as you mourn the losses of Payton and Hayden Blalock. We truly are sorry for your loss. pic.twitter.com/DS7vZmAZQ8 — Lindale Athletics (@LindaleAthleti1) November 18, 2020

Students in the area showed their support by wearing red and using the hashtag ‘ Hayden 94’ on Twitter.

Coincidentally, when Hayden died last year, the Mavericks faced off against the Eagles in football just days later. After Tuesday’s basketball game, a Maverick fanbase Twitter account said that Lindale has “always been one of the classiest programs (all sports) we’ve ever had the pleasure of calling rivals.”

Payton’s funeral was held Tuesday at the Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall.