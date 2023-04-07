LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale High School and Chick-Fil-A teamed up to put together project SOAR, where high schools met on their day off to volunteer throughout the Lindale community.

“We hope to make the community a better place for our future and the kids that are here now,” said Aden Ramsey, a junior in Chick-fil-A leader Academy.

Lindale High School students are striving to serve their community through project SOAR.

“To see our kids turn around and give back, to not just think about themselves but to think about others and it’s such a special day to do that on Good Friday,” said Jennifer King, the Chick-Fil-A sponsor at Lindale High School.

For students, it grows their bond with each other and builds life skills.

“Definitely grows it, because I mean it has to if you don’t work well with other people the final project won’t turn well. This whole thing is about helping our community by being community-minded,” said Ramsey.

More than 200 high schoolers showed up on their three-day weekend. Student organizations like Chick-fil-A leadership academy, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lindale teams and others all participated.

“To see the number of students come out, like Mrs. King said, on their day off a cold and dreary day like today to come out and serve together with their friends,” said Joshua Johnson, franchise owner of Chick-Fil-A Lindale, North Tyler.

Adding that the number of administrators, coaches and teachers truly makes an impact.

“It’s just been amazing to me I have seen no other school like it that I’ve partnered with before,” said Johnson.

Project SOAR is about making a real impact in Lindale. And giving back to a place that many of them have grown up in.

“It means a lot. It really does because, not only are we giving back to the community it’s the community giving back to itself, because of the local sponsors so everybody really is coming together to help make this possible,” said Ramsey.

Making a difference by planting at Forest Trails senior living, and repainting at Pool Park.

“You don’t realize how much the community needs it. Until you actually come out and start helping,” said Rebecca Duke, senior in Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.

Hoping to leave a positive impact on the City of Lindale.