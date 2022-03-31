LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale High School and Chick-fil-A are partnering for a school-wide volunteer day.

On April 15, LHS Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy students and members from other organizations will give back to their community.

They will assist with collecting trash, repairing the Lindale Library gazebo and serving at the David Powell Food Pantry. LHS culinary students are also going to make meals for the elderly.

“It all began last summer when Chick-fil-A-Lindale Operator, Mr. Joshua Johnson reached out offering to sponsor Lindale High School students through the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy,” said Melisa Dukes, LHS Principal. “The academy takes the students along a seven month journey to help develop student leaders. Our students have been applying their skills throughout the year by giving back through the Big Thank You project, Do Good December project, and their final Impact project which is on April 15th.”

Volunteer day will begin at 9 a.m. and organizers and participants are expected to arrive at the high school. Students should finish their projects by noon, then everyone will receive lunch from Chick-fil-A.

“This opportunity has been life changing for many of our students and could not be done without the support of Mr. Johnson and the LHS sponsor, Jennifer King,” said Dukes. “We are excited for our LHS students to give back to our Lindale community and show our appreciation.”

Students are looking forward to the event and say it is going to be great.

“It’s just a day to have the opportunity to just help those in our community. We don’t realize it, but a lot of people need help. Even if it’s just raking someone’s yard or painting someone’s house, those are small needs that make a huge impact,” said Sydney Toon, a student at Lindale High School.