Lindale ISD adopts new school budgets, announces new decreased tax rate

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- The Lindale ISD board adopted their 2021-2022 school budgets and created new tax rates during a special meeting.

On Monday, the board agreed on a total tax rate of $1.192. This encompasses a maintenance and operation rate of $0.9020 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.290.

Overall, the tax rate decreased by 6.6 cents.

“I want to thank the school board for their management over the past several years,” said LISD Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Over just the last three years, the LISD Board of Trustees has cut the tax rate by almost 20 cents. That type of tax reduction is just unheard of.”

According to the district, the taxes were reduced for all Lindale property owners because of the prospering local economy.

During the previous year, the district also saw a 12% growth in property values.

“It is our job as board members to set the tax rates to properly fund our school system,” said LISD School Board President, Mike Combs. “Because of Lindale’s strong growth, we were able to reduce the tax rate again. We now have one of the lowest tax rates in East Texas, which means our home owners and property owners in Lindale pay less taxes. I want to thank the entire school board and Mrs. Tate, our Director of Finance, for their work and management that led to this reduction of the tax rate.”