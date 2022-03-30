LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles were recognized as the 2022 District Champions in UIL Academics.

Students in 6th-12th grade are competing, and Lindale High School earned many team and individual awards.

30 students are moving onto regionals and more are expected to advance on Wednesday in LD Debate, Poetry, Prose, Informative and Persuasive. Lindale High School has 618 points, and the school in second place has 355.

“I am extremely proud of our students and coaches for their dominant performance in capturing the District UIL Academic Championship,” said Jeremy Chilek, Lindale High School Principal. “All of these individuals donate so much time and effort throughout the year and to see all of that hard work come to fruition is so rewarding for everyone at Lindale High School.”

Lindale ISD students will now head to regional competitions. They are working hard to earn enough points to compete in state and become the UIL Academic State Champions again. The high school has been crowned the UIL Academic State Champion three times in the last four years.

“Lindale High School has been dominating UIL Academics for many years,” said Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD Superintendent. “Our students take pride in competing in UIL Academic competitions. We have our annual goal to win the UIL Academic District Championship at every level, and I am proud to say that our Eagles continue to achieve. We are very proud of our students and UIL Academics coaches. We are excited to see what these students will accomplish at the Regional and State levels.”