Lindale ISD athletic trainer dies after battle with COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD announced that their athletic trainer Travis Gray has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Gray contracted COVID-19 around Thanksgiving and was admitted into a hospital in early December. After his condition worsened, he was transferred to a hospital in Fort Worth and was put on life support.

The Lindale community came together to help, organizing a fundraiser and offering support. For the fundraiser, students could pay a dollar to wear a hat to school with all the money going to help Travis and his family.

Soon, other communities around Texas did the same, including Brownsville and Mineola.

Superintendent Stan Surratt said that Gray had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with.

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Travis,” Surratt said. “Travis’ wife and children are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was loved by everyone: His fellow trainers, coaches and especially his student athletes.”

Gray worked for 11 years as a trainer, serving at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro ISD and Chapel Hill ISD.

If you’d like to help the family, you can go to any Southside Bank and tell them you want to make a donation to the Travis Gray Tragedy Fund.