LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD announced on Wednesday their education foundation has funded an emergency grant to provide translation earbuds for non-English speakers.

According to the district, the Timekettle Language Translator Earbuds will allow emergent bilingual students to have the same opportunities and instruction as students who are fluent in English.

The earbuds offer over 90 languages to choose from, and the district said they can be used in a classroom setting by any student, faculty or staff. The earbuds connect to an iOS device through Bluetooth.

“The Lindale Education Foundation is very proud to be able to provide funding for critical tools such as these translation earbuds,” Executive Director Courtney Sanguinetti said. “Communication in every setting is important, especially in education. Now, our ESL students can fully participate and learn in the classroom to better prepare them for the future.”

The district said they have students who speak up to 11 different languages including Spanish, Russian, Polish, Japanese and Korean, and more than 20 students are new to the U.S.