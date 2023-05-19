LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD announced on Friday they have hired Taylor Jarman as the new assistant principal for Velma Penny Elementary.

Jarman is in his tenth year of teaching with Lindale ISD where he has taught fifth grade science and social studies at E.J. Moss Intermediate School. He has also served as the Lindale High School theater director.

“It is a privilege to be able to join the incredible staff and administration team at Velma Penny Elementary,” Jarman said. “I look forward to serving our students alongside such distinguished educators.”