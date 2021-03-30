Lindale ISD lifts district-wide lockout after suspect is apprehended

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD lifted its district-wide lockout status after a suspect that fled toward the intermediate school was apprehended.

Around 11:26 a.m., the Lindale ISD Police Department was advised of a suspect fleeing on-foot from a traffic stop near AutoZone. The suspect fled toward Eagle Spirit Drive, near E.J. Moss intermediate school campus.

Lindale PD said the suspect was wanted for an aggravated assault of a police officer charge out of Wood County.

The intermediate school was placed on lockdown while other LISD campuses were placed on lockout. Lockout status means that no one is allowed in or out of the building and all exterior doors are locked.

Mulitple law enforcement agencies from Smith and Wood counties were involved in the search. According to LISD, the suspect was apprehended without incident just after 12 p.m.

“I am extremely proud of the quick response by our staff at E.J. Moss,” said Joey King, Lindale ISD Chief of Police. “Keeping all students safe is our number one priority and this campus is to be commended for their swift action.”