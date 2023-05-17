LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale ISD announced on Wednesday the hiring of a new Career and Technical Education Director.

Teri Hodges is currently working as the Business Office Supervisor with Lindale ISD.

After serving the district for 21 years, the current CTE Director Brent Berryman is retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Hodges previously worked in school finance at Denton ISD and Stephenville ISD, as well as in school operations, counseling, accountability and assessment. She also served as a math teacher and counselor at Lindale High School, according to the district.

“Accepting the CTE Director position not only brings all areas of my educational experience together, but also allows me to continue to foster my passion for serving students and staff,” said Hodges. “Our CTE program has a great foundation and this staff is, hands down, some of the best instructors in the state. I am blessed to have the opportunity to come alongside them as we continue to educate and motivate our youth. They are our future and it is bright.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University. Hodges received her master’s degree and other certifications from Dallas Baptist University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Texas at Tyler

“Mrs. Teri Hodges is a wonderful administrator,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “She

has great experience as a teacher, a counselor, and as a business manager which has prepared her for this new role. Mrs. Hodges has a vision and a desire to grow Lindale High School’s CATE

program where our students have vast opportunities to help prepare for their future.”