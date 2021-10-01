Lindale ISD police warns students of arrest if they participate in TikTok challenge

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD police issued a warning to students that participate in a TikTok challenge for the month of October that makes inappropriate physical contact with a staff member.

“If any student participates in this ridiculous act, they will be arrested on sight and charged with assault on a public servant,” the Lindale ISD police department said in a Facebook post.

Lindale ISD police said that a person commits an offense if they:

“Intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another person when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative.”

In the Facebook post, they described the offense as a 3rd degree felony.

Recently, Marshall ISD, Waskom ISD and Lindale ISD posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page of the “devious licks” challenge, a TikTok trend that involves stealing and vandalizing school property.

In an email, a TikTok spokesperson wrote:

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities.”