Lindale ISD stepping up security Monday during manhunt for shooting suspect

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale schools will be under what they call a “soft lockdown” on Monday and will beef up security around their campuses as the manhunt for an accused shooter enters its fourth day.

Samuel Salas allegedly shot a woman early Friday morning and tried to break into a second home over the weekend.

Law enforcement were searching for him near Lindale High School on Sunday after he was possibly spotted near the campus.

Superintendent Stan Surratt posted late Sunday night that they “are in constant contact with the police and law enforcement agencies concerning this situation. “

A “soft lockdown” means that the following extra precautions will be taken:

All exit doors remain locked

No visitors allowed on campus

No outside student activities such as recess or P.E.

The district said that they are confident that the students and staff will be safe on campus.

This is the second large manhunt in Smith County this week. Deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Bryan Mayfield after believing that he had barricaded himself in a Tyler home.

Law enforcement spent several hours trying to make contact, but went inside the house after getting no response. However, he was not inside.

Mayfield also has a previous criminal record. He was arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County.