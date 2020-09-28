Lindale ISD to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students through December

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD will be offering free meals to all students in the school district after receiving a grant from the USDA.

The grant allows for breakfast and lunch to be served without charge from October 1 to December 31.

As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue

In a statement sent to KETK News, Director of Communications Courtney Sanguinetti said that “This unprecedented move will help ensure, no matter what the situation is, that children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the pandemic.”