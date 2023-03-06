UPDATE: The district said all campuses have been cleared and law enforcement did a complete sweep. Authorities are expected to be present throughout the week as a precaution.

“There does not appear to be a real threat at this time,” officials said. “Auto Zone in Lindale is the staging area at this time.”

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – All Lindale ISD campuses are under lockdown Monday morning after officials said Lindale Police received a threat call toward the administration office.

According to the district, police immediately responded to the Lindale ISD administration office and EJ Moss East and West, and the buildings are being search by authorities before giving an all clear.

“All campuses are on lockdown until we get the all clear from officials,” officials said. “Everyone is safe.”