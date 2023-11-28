LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale ISD Education Foundation funded an emergency grant to help bilingual students overcome barriers. Lindale ISD has about 20 pairs of translation headphones for students who are learning English as their second language.

A press release from LISD states, “Lindale ISD has students who speak up to 11 different languages, including Spanish, Russian, Polish, Japanese and Korean. More than 20 students who are new to the United States have enrolled at Lindale ISD for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Lindale ISD introduced the earbuds in September. The Timekettle Language Translator Earbuds translate what a student is hearing to their native language in real time.

Christy Clouse, the Director of Federal Programs and Student Services with Lindale ISD, was the person who heard about the technology and forwarded the grant process.

Clouse recalls when she sat in on training meetings with the new headphones.

“When they would put them on, you could just see the light on their face,” said Clouse.

This year, Lindale ISD is using translation headphones for the first time. The translation comes through their ears and through an iPad app.

For Lindale High School sophomore, Elianni Hendrick, her first language is Spanish.

“Now I can understand what the teacher is saying and I at least need to know what to do for my assignments,” said Hendrick.

This technology has a great impact.

“It has helped me a lot, especially in math because I need it,” said Hendrick.

The earbuds are helping students on campuses across the district.

“We had 20+ students come this year from different countries who did not speak any English,” said Clouse.

Now, they’re using technology to forward their learning.

“Can inhibit a student from really accessing the content of what’s being taught and also it’s a barrier to relationships,” said Clouse.

Hendrick shared how this technology is much better, compared to her old way of translating.

“They would translate everything on the iPad the teacher would write everything in the iPad or if not they would write it down on a piece of paper and would translate it to Spanish,” said Hendrick.

They are breaking barriers and learning new lessons.

“When a student is able to understand the content, they are able to learn, to make progress, and to really be successful,” said Clouse.

This technology will hopefully make sure all students are heard and can thrive in their classrooms.