Lindale man dies after being ejected from motorcycle during Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after being ejected from a motorcycle in Smith County.

The crash happened on Dec. 5, around 11:45 a.m. on County Road 411, about four miles southwest of Lindale.

Michael Piece, 52 of Lindale, was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson and traveling southeast on CR 411.

The motorcycle was moving at an “unsafe speed” while approaching a curve in the road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Harley-Davidson drove off the roadway, and the driver was ejected.

Pierce was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler and was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 16.