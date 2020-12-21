Lindale man killed in wreck after hitting tree, not wearing seat belt

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man died in a wreck Friday afternoon after hitting a tree.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Mark William Threlkeld was driving down CR 334 roughly four miles south of Tyler at 4:30 p.m.

The report stated that he was driving at an unsafe speed and lost control after going into a sharp right curve and lost control.

Threlkeld then went offroad and hit a tree. DPS troopers said that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin and taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

