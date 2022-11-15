LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Grammy nominations have been announced and Lindale native, Miranda Lambert received four nominations.

Lambert attended and graduated from Lindale High School here in East Texas.

Earlier this year, Lambert won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2022. She looks to add to her resume at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The categories Lambert is up for are:

Best Country Solo Performance “In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song “If I Was a Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

The 65th annual ceremony will take place on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.