Lindale PD urges drivers to avoid Toll 49, all bridges and overpasses for I-20 iced over

Local News

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Police Department is urging drivers Thursday morning to avoid Toll 49, if possible.

Southbound traffic has backed up all the way to I-20. They warned that all bridges and overpasses are iced on the interstate.

Drivers are urged to drive slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars.

Van Zandt County had an 18-wheeler wreck early Thursday morning near mile marker 518 headed toward Dallas.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the accident, according to Sheriff Steve Hendrix.

