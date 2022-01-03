Lindale police warn residents of phone scammers claiming to be with law enforcement

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale Police Department has issued a scam warning to residents in the area after they heard reports of calls coming from the number 903-882-3313 in which the caller claims to be with the police department.

It has been reported that the caller claims to be with the Lindale Police Department, asking for money and threatening the person called with arrest if they don’t pay.

Lindale police want residents to be assured that they will never ask for money over the phone and that it is best practice not to pay someone over the phone.