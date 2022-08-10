LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The summer drought has hit East Texans hard and is taking a toll on water companies.

Jamie Davlin is the general manager of the Lindale Water Supply.

“No one expected the drought to hit us like it has,” said Davlin. “In my 20 years of doing this, I’ve never been a part of any kind of water restrictions. I’m really surprised that its hit like it has.”

According to the Lindale Rural Water Company, people are using three times the average amount, putting the demand for water at an all-time high.

“We have pumps running non-stop, 24/7,” said Davlin.

Lindale Water Company prohibits all outdoor water use, with the only exception being for livestock which is stage two of the city’s conservation plan.

“Just minimize your watering as much as possible until this drought is over, and hopefully it will be over soon. But like I said, I’m monitoring it day by day (and) week by week,” said Davlin.

If the water pressure drops any lower, they will have to issue a boil water notice, but they are trying to prevent that by banning outdoor watering for at least 30 days as they work to maintain water pressure.

“It’s going to take a lot of rain for us to get back to get us out of this drought,” said Davlin.

If anyone is caught ignoring the ban, the city says they will be fined $100.