LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Rural Water Supply has issued Stage II water restrictions, which prohibits all outdoor water use.

Lindale residents received a Stage II water restriction notice Monday. According to the notice, all outside water use is prohibited (except for livestock).

The company said they must restrict use of water to conserve the water supply and to maintain water pressure. They claim current water usage is three times regular usage and this restriction will remain in place until further notice.