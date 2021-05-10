Lindale woman killed on Toll 49 after hitting a guardrail, 2nd fatal wreck on road in past week

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale woman was killed on Sunday afternoon in a wreck on Toll 49, according to a DPS release. It is the second deadly crash on the busy road within the past four days.

Around 3:45 p.m., 60-year-old Christi Kay Gross was driving northbound on the toll road when her 2004 Toyota Highlander struck a guardrail and rolled down a concrete embankment.

Gross was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where she later died.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

It is the second fatal Toll 49 accident in the past week. On Thursday, 40-year-old Christopher Lee Eickenhorst was driving his 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound behind a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado was driven by 30-year-old Jamal Russell, a Jacksonville resident.

The DPS report stated that Russell performed an illegal U-turn, causing Eickenhorst to strike the side of the Chevrolet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Russell was not injured in the crash.