Lindale woman sentenced to 2nd 30-year sentence in connection to 2019 death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale woman was sentenced to a second 30-year sentence in connection to a 2019 death.

Hannah McCartney was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for taking part in an aggravated kidnapping.

In December 2019, McCartney and Jared Freelen of Lindale were arrested in connection with the murder of LaDarus Bell, 26, of Tyler.

Jared Freelen was sentenced by a Gregg County court to 30 years in prison for the murder of Bell in April.

According to judicial records, McCartney, Freelen and Bell had a plan to rob a man in Longview but when they went to execute the plan, the intended victim fired at the three and a bullet hit Bell in the head.

Instead of seeking medical attention for Bell, they drove to a rural area along FM 2089 near Overton and dumped Bell on the side of the road where he died.