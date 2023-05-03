LINDEN, Texas (KETK) — A coach and teacher at Linden-Kildare High School was arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child by exposure on Wednesday.

Karlton Rashad Davis, who was listed as of Wednesday on Linden-Kildare ISD’s website as a coach and Spanish teacher, was arrested following a wanted notice put on Facebook by the Hughes Springs Police Department.

Davis was arrested in Titus County and is being held on a collective $100,000 bond.

Linden-Kildare CISD released the following statement on Facebook Wednesday:

“In response to the recent allegations made against an LKCISD employee, we want to ensure our parents and community know that the district took swift action. As soon as the initial accusation was made, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and has not been on campus or in contact with students or staff since that time.

The allegations were made outside of our district and did not involve a current or former student of LKCISD nor do any of those involved live in our community.

We want our community to know that we take these allegations very seriously and that the employee is no longer employed at the district.”