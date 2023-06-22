LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Some East Texans have been without electricity for almost a week now. Power companies are still working through the extensive recovery process throughout several counties in East Texas.

“I tell people it took years to build the system, it’s destroyed in a matter of minutes,” said Jimmy Skeen, a SWEPCO Base Camp Manager.

SWEPCO works with 23 contracting companies, they’re here from several states to restore power after storms knocked down important infrastructure for about 170,000 people in East Texas.

“The more boots we have on the ground the more wire we can get into the air, and so we’ve spared no expense at trying to get crews in here, contractors in here,” said Skeen.

He’s been in the business for forty years. “It’s one of those almost 100-year type storms where there’s complete devastation at multiple locations,” said Skeen.

Adding that this recovery process, which started one week ago, has been extensive and widespread. “Most of the time you know you can go to one location and find 10-20 poles here we’ve been taken to 10-20 locations and find one pole. It’s been very widespread,” said Skeen.

SWEPCO’s sister companies came out from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Skeen estimated that there are still about 1,000 personnel on the ground.

“A lot of these guys are from up north they’re not familiar with the Texas heat and humidity, especially the humidity,” said Skeen.

He added that the linemen are grateful for the support and hospitality they’ve received from East Texans. “Everyone we’ve encountered has really been just super, I mean we have had the communities reach out wanting to know what they can do for us, which is amazing,” said Skeen.