TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has created a one-stop-shop of all our essential stories that East Texans will need during this winter freeze.
Here East Texans can get access to school closures, road conditions, power outage maps, real-time demand on the ERCOT grid, and more.
Current weather conditions
- Weather forecast with the latest conditions (To get alerts to your phone download the East Texas Storm Team app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store)
- Interactive Radar
- NWS Shreveport
School closures
City and County office closures
Road conditions
Power Outage maps
- LIST: More than 2,000 power outages in East Texas
- SWEPCO outage map
- Oncor outage map
- Upshur County Rural Electric
- Trinity Valley Co-Op
Track Ercot Demand
Air Travel
- Flying out during the winter weather? Use Flightaware.com to check and see if your flight has been canceled or delayed. Just type in your airline and flight number. Don’t know your flight number, search by airline/departure city or by airport name. (Airport codes are DFW and DAL for Dallas; TYR for Tyler; GGG for Longview; OCH for Nacogdoches)
The 4 Ps: Protecting pipes, plants, pets and pools
- Ahead of incoming freeze in East Texas, remember the 4 P’s of winter weather prep
- How do you protect your pets during a snowstorm?
Government Agency Links
Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Angelina County Emergency Management
- Anderson County Emergency Management
- Bowie County Emergency Management
- Camp County Texas Emergency Management
- Cass County Emergency Management
- Cherokee County Emergency Management
- Franklin County Emergency Management
- Gregg County Emergency Management
- Harrison County Emergency Management
- Henderson County Emergency Management
- Nacogdoches County Emergency Management
- Rains County Emergency Management
- Rusk County Office of Emergency Management
- Sabine County Emergency Management
- San Augustine Emergency Management
- Smith County Fire Marshall/Office of Emergency Management
- Titus County Emergency Management
- Trinity County Emergency Operations
- Upshur County Emergency Management
- Van Zandt County Emergency Management
- Wood County Emergency Management
Additional Information to stay safe during the freeze
- AAA Texas: Here are some tips if you must get on the road during the winter weather
- Who to call in Tyler for downed power lines, fallen trees and more
- How long does it take to get frostbite?
- Winter weather car checklist: Keeping your vehicle in good condition for the cold
- Tips to be prepared for winter weather in Smith County
- As temperatures cool, officials give tips for safe space heater and fireplace use