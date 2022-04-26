LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo has said goodbye to another lion after the death of one earlier this month.

Zookeepers said goodbye to Adia, a female lion, on Friday, April 22. She died weeks after her mate Mashaka.

Photo courtesy of Ellen Trout Zoo

Photo courtesy of Ellen Trout Zoo

Zoo staffers said that Adia had recent weight loss and a loss of appetite. Adia was 14 years and 10 months old and according to officials, an initial diagnostic test indicated she was in advanced stages of kidney failure.

Adia was sent to the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at Texas A&M University for a complete necropsy, according to Gordon B. Henley Jr. the executive director of the Ellen Trout Zoo.

Earlier this month, the Ellen Trout Zoo said goodbye to Mashaka, an African Lion that died peacefully on April 6.

Adia and Mashaka were the parents of Ashur and Sango born in July of 2016.

In addition to the Ellen Trout Zoo both losing Mashaka and Adia, in Tyler, the Caldwell Zoo also said goodbye to one of their animals too. On Tuesday, April 26, the Caldwell Zoo mourned the loss of one of Christa, a black rhino that was at the zoo since 1987.