NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Lone Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC filed a Chapter 11 petition for bankruptcy last week.

In a statement, CEO of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Sean Fowler said the LLC has chosen to reorganize their operations through the proceedings.

“This restructuring will allow time for Lion Star to renegotiate contracts with its landlord, insurance companies, and numerous other vendors,” Fowler said in the statement. “Lion Star is taking this action to protect more than 600 jobs in Nacogdoches, ensure continuance of the high quality care Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital provides every day to the citizens of Nacogdoches county and surrounding areas, preserve our expansion of services, and retain the key physicians with whom we have partnered and established within the community.”

Fowler said they are proceeding with business as usual. The petition for bankruptcy was filed on Nov. 17.