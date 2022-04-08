TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Spring is here and Easter Sunday is quickly approaching. To celebrate, several East Texas churches, businesses and organizations will be hosting Easter-themed events.

KETK has come up with a list of festivities. If there are any we have missed, email us here.

Athens

The Athens Bowling Center will have an Easter egg hunt from Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. The event will be at 900 W. Corsicana St. The event will limit one egg per person.

On Saturday, April 9, Athens First United Methodist Church will host an Easter musical production called “Who Is This Man?” The musical will cover the time period of the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life. There will be two shows, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Admission is free for both shows.

Canton

Victory Church will be hosting an Easter egg rodeo on Saturday, April 16 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will have an egg hunt, stick-horse races, egg decorating contest, grilled hot dogs and more.

Jacksonville

On Saturday, April 16, Beall Chapel Baptist Church will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to an egg hunt, the event will also have a bounce house, a cupcake walk, a sack race, horseshoes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, a basket raffle and more.

Kilgore

Britt’s Wine and Dine will have a BYOB: Bring Your Own Basket Adult Easter egg hunt. Tickets to attend are $30 and can be bought here. The event will be on Thursday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Longview

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will hold its second annual Easter celebration. Everyone is invited for games, fellowship and fun. The free event will be held at the Women and Family Services campus at 3004 W. Marshall Ave. on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m.

Alpine Church of Christ will have an Easter Egg Hunt and BBQ Cook-Off on Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

Hounds Inn Lounge will have its inaugural Easter community and adoption event from on Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will have dog adoptions, an egg hunt, a photoshoot with the Easter Bunny for $5, shopping with more than 25 vendors, food trucks and more. The event will be at 1300 Spring Hill Rd.

Lindale

Lavender Place Community & RV will have an Easter extravaganza with a tour of new homes, a visit and pics with the Easter Bunny, a hayride, and an Easter egg hunt with prizes food, fun and games. The event will be on Saturday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5394 Wind Dancer.

Lufkin

Angelina County & Cities Health District will have an Easter drive-thru on Monday, April 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 503 Hill St. Children will be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny and receive a goody bag and balloons. There will be three drawings for $25 gift cards.

On Tuesday, April 12, Southern Haven Veterinary Clinic & Pet Retreat will have a doggie daycare Easter egg hunt and an Easter Bunny photoshoot at 612 Largent St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant’s Best After School & Summer Camp will have a free Easter egg hunt community event on Saturday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 114 North Jefferson Ave.

Nacogdoches

Millard’s Crossing Historic Village will be hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have a coloring contest, a bounce house, an egg race, a bunny hop, crafts, a chocolate bunny demo, a hot dog lunch and more. Tickets to attend are $10 per child which includes a hot dog lunch with chips and a drink. Adults are free with a child ticket purchase.

Front Porch Distillery will hold an Easter weekend brunch on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include your brunch of choice and two mixed drinks. Tickets can be bought here.

Palestine

Broken Boutique is bringing back the llamas for Easter on Saturday, April 9 at 114 W. Main St. People can take pictures with llamas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5 and $10. $5 an image: Your photo will be added to a public gallery and shared on Facebook on the Broken Boutique page where you will find your photo and download it yourself. $10 an image: Your photo will be privately emailed to you.

Rusk

For the Love of Nutrition will be holding pictures with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9, at 125 E. 6th St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tyler

South Spring Baptist Church will have an Easter bash on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. The event is free and will be outside at 17002 U.S. 69, Tyler. There will be games, activities and food trucks.

At Tyler State Park, there will be an underwater Easter egg hunt hosted by Scubadillo Dive Club on Saturday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The eggs will be suspended from the bottom so it will be easy to see.

Brookshire’s at 100 Rice Road will have a complimentary wine tasting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

On Sunday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park there will be an Easter egg hunt hosted by Luxurious Kids Consignment.