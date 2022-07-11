EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Five East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices due to the extreme heat and drought-like conditions.
See the full list below:
- Bullard
- Whitehouse – Walnut Grove Water Supply
- Van
- Wills Point
- Edgewood
The city of Edgewood is in stage 2 mandatory drought restrictions. Officials did not say how long the restrictions will last.
Stage 2 means there are moderate water shortage conditions. City officials also said they are no longer going to irrigate public areas.
Water Use Restrictions: Edgewood residents must abide by the following water use restrictions or else they could receive a penalty.
Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation
systems shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street
address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, and 8), and Saturdays and
Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number
(1, 3, 5, 7, and 9), and irrigation of landscaped areas is further limited to the hours
of 12:00 midnight until 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight on
designated watering days. However, irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at
anytime if it is by means of hand-held hose, a faucet filled bucket or watering can
of five (5) gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.
(b) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other
vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of
12:00 midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight. Such
washing when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held
hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rises. Vehicle washing
many be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash
or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from
these regulations if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent
upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to
transport food and perishables.
(c) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, or
wading pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the
hours of 12:00 midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00
midnight
(d) Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is
prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such
fountains or ponds are equipped with a re-circulation system.
Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or
other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except
that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be
allowed under special permit from the City of Edgewood.
(f) Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is
prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of 12:00
midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight. However, if
the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by the City of
Edgewood, the facility shall not be subject to these regulations.
(g) All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to its patrons except when
requested.
(h) The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:
- Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,
or other hard-surfaced areas;
- Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than
immediate fire protection;
- Use of water for dust control;
- Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or
street;
- Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having
been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).
To see the city’s full drought contingency plan, click here.