EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Five East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices due to the extreme heat and drought-like conditions.

See the full list below:

Bullard

Whitehouse – Walnut Grove Water Supply

Van

Wills Point

Edgewood

The city of Edgewood is in stage 2 mandatory drought restrictions. Officials did not say how long the restrictions will last.

Stage 2 means there are moderate water shortage conditions. City officials also said they are no longer going to irrigate public areas.

Water Use Restrictions: Edgewood residents must abide by the following water use restrictions or else they could receive a penalty.

Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation

systems shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street

address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, and 8), and Saturdays and

Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number

(1, 3, 5, 7, and 9), and irrigation of landscaped areas is further limited to the hours

of 12:00 midnight until 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight on

designated watering days. However, irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at

anytime if it is by means of hand-held hose, a faucet filled bucket or watering can

of five (5) gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.

(b) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other

vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of

12:00 midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight. Such

washing when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held

hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rises. Vehicle washing

many be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash

or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from

these regulations if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent

upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to

transport food and perishables.

(c) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, or

wading pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the

hours of 12:00 midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00

midnight

(d) Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is

prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such

fountains or ponds are equipped with a re-circulation system.

Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or

other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except

that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be

allowed under special permit from the City of Edgewood.

(f) Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is

prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of 12:00

midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight. However, if

the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by the City of

Edgewood, the facility shall not be subject to these regulations.

(g) All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to its patrons except when

requested.

(h) The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:

Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,

or other hard-surfaced areas; Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than

immediate fire protection; Use of water for dust control; Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or

street; Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having

been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).

To see the city’s full drought contingency plan, click here.