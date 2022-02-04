TYLER, Texas (KETK) – February is Black History Month, and many around East Texas have plans to celebrate.

KETK has come up with a list of events happening in East Texas. Have we missed anything? Contact us here.

LONGVIEW

The Longview Public Library will have a top discussion panel on Saturday, Feb. 5 called Black History Month: Topic Panel Discussions – “History Made Through Collective Black Voices.” The panel is free to attend and all ages are welcome. The panel will be held in the Library Moeschle Meeting Room at 2 p.m. at 222 W. Cotton St.

The Longview Public Library will host a movie night for Black History Month. They will play the movie “Respect”, a biopic based on the life of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and a limited amount of popcorn will be served, but people can snacks of their own. The movie will play in the Moeschle Meeting Room.

Pine Tree ISD will hold a Black History Month program on Monday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

TYLER

The Texas African American Museum will have a free special event with guests to honor Gloria Washington, Pastor Larry Wade, Sr. and Pastor Rodney L. Atkins, with Special Speaker Pastor H. Calvin Austin III of Shreveport, Louisiana. The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Texas African American Museum will have their Inaugural Black History Month Gala on Saturday Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Hollytree Country Club at 6700 Hollytree Dr. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased here.

The Caldwell Arts and Caldwell Arts Academy will host a tribute to Stevie Wonder. This event will celebrate art and culture in honor of Black History Month. Student-created and designed, there will be local food by Sum 2 Eat and Uncle Jacks. The music will be by Caldwell Star Band, there will be a dance by Prophetic Prayze of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and a step demonstration by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity INC. The event will be on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Caldwell Auditorium at 300 S. College Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Know of a local Black History Month event not listed here? Send us an email with information at this link.