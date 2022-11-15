EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The time for fun and cheer is almost here! East Texas communities are gearing up for the Christmas season and looking to spread the spirit in an exciting way: Christmas parades!
See the list below for 2022 Christmas parades across East Texas:
Arp
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Festival and Parade at 6 p.m.
Athens
Saturday, Dec. 3
Fairytale Christmas Parade 2022 at the downtown square from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Big Sandy
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. (162 E Gilmer Street)
Bullard
Saturday, Dec. 3
Annual Christmas Parade at Bullard City Hall (114 S Phillips Street) 5:45 p.m.
Canton
Saturday, Dec. 10
Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.
The parade starts behind Canton Junior High School and goes down Buffalo Street to Downtown Canton.
Gilmer
Saturday, Dec. 3
Yulefest Parade at the Downtown Gilmer Square at 6 p.m.
Gladewater
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Gladewater Chamber Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Gun Barrel City
Saturday, Dec. 3
Gun Barrel City Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Hallsville
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.
Henderson
Thursday, Dec. 1
City of Henderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.
Jacksonville
Thursday, Dec. 1
Christmas Parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jefferson
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas Parade and “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kilgore
Tuesday, Nov. 29
91st Annual Kilgore Christmas Parade in Downtown Kilgore from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Liberty City
Sunday, Dec. 4
35th Annual Liberty City Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m.
The parade will begin at the intersection of FM 1252 and Old Hwy 135 and will head south to Interstate 20.
Lindale
Saturday, Dec. 3
Rotary Christmas Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The parade will begin at the EJ Moss Parking Lot, turn onto Main Street and end at South Street.
Longview
Thursday, Dec. 1
Downtown Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.
Lufkin
Monday, Dec. 5
City of Lufkin Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.
Marshall
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade in Downtown Marshall at 6 p.m.
Mineola
Saturday, Dec. 3
“Christmas at the Movies” Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Mineola at 5:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant
Saturday, Dec. 3
Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon
Saturday, Dec. 3
Mount Vernon Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches
Saturday, Dec. 3
Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Nacogdoches from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
New Summerfield
Saturday, Dec. 10
Holiday Festival Parade at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall (13280 State Highway 110 North)
Palestine
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Parade of Lights on Main Street at 7 p.m.
Panola County
Monday, Dec. 5
The 76th Annual Panola County Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
Pittsburg
Saturday, Dec. 3
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in Downtown Pittsburg from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Quitman
Saturday, Dec. 3
Hometown Christmas and Parade on the downtown square at 5 p.m.
Rusk
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Rusk Christmas Parade at the Cherokee County Courthouse at 6 p.m.
Troup
Thursday, Dec. 8
Troup Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
The parade will travel down South Front Street and West Duval Street.
Tyler
Thursday, Dec. 1
Rotary Club of Tyler Christmas Parade at the Downtown Tyler square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Van
Saturday, Dec. 3
Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Van at 6 p.m.
Whitehouse
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade at 3:30 p.m.
Wills Point
Saturday, Dec. 10
Wills Point Christmas Parade from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Wills Point Chamber of Commerce
Winnsboro
Thursday, Dec. 8
2022 Christmas Parade from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Winnsboro