EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks.

The following cities have canceled their July 4 events:

Bullard

Chandler

Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”)

(banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall

Troup

“This announcement and other facts outside of our control has forced us to make this difficult decision,” City of Bullard officials said. “Our primary concern is always to provide a safe and welcoming environment during our events.”

Chandler officials said that the will look to upcoming alternative holidays to put on the fireworks show once the burn ban has been lifted.

Daingerfield expanded their burn ban to include fireworks on Wednesday, and the other cities canceled their events the following day after their counties went under a burn ban.

In Marshall, city officials said that fireworks are not “allowed to be stored, to offer for sale, use or explode any fireworks within the city limits of Marshall.”