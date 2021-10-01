LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas continue to decrease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas has decreased by 860 since the previous week.

There are 23,970 active COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 1,149

Angelina County – 941

Bowie County – 688

Camp County – 48

Cass County – 312

Cherokee County – 125

Franklin County – 70

Gregg County – 4,017

Harrison County – 487

Henderson County – 1,799

Hopkins County – 240

Houston County – 139

Marion County – 89

Morris County – 82

Nacogdoches County – 488

Panola County – 147

Polk County – 412

Rains County – 347

Rusk County – 653

San Augustine County – 60

Sabine County – 35

Shelby County – 151

Smith County – 7,782

Titus County – 228

Upshur County – 301

Van Zandt County – 1,659

Wood County – 1,521

The total number of patients, due to COVID-19, in Texas Hospitals is 8,663.

In TSA G, there are 534 available hospital beds, 16 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. The total hospital capacity percentage is 20.09%

In TSA H, there are 141 available hospital beds, 4 adult ICU beds and o pediatric beds. The total hospital capacity percentage is 20.17%