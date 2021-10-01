LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas continue to decrease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas has decreased by 860 since the previous week.
There are 23,970 active COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.
Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 1,149
Angelina County – 941
Bowie County – 688
Camp County – 48
Cass County – 312
Cherokee County – 125
Franklin County – 70
Gregg County – 4,017
Harrison County – 487
Henderson County – 1,799
Hopkins County – 240
Houston County – 139
Marion County – 89
Morris County – 82
Nacogdoches County – 488
Panola County – 147
Polk County – 412
Rains County – 347
Rusk County – 653
San Augustine County – 60
Sabine County – 35
Shelby County – 151
Smith County – 7,782
Titus County – 228
Upshur County – 301
Van Zandt County – 1,659
Wood County – 1,521
The total number of patients, due to COVID-19, in Texas Hospitals is 8,663.
In TSA G, there are 534 available hospital beds, 16 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. The total hospital capacity percentage is 20.09%
In TSA H, there are 141 available hospital beds, 4 adult ICU beds and o pediatric beds. The total hospital capacity percentage is 20.17%