LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas increase by nearly 3,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have continued to rise this week as of Sept. 3.

Last week, there were 16,915 active COVID cases, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,921. Now, 19,836 East Texans have contracted the virus.

The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.

Because of this, the state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management opened a COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Tyler. So far there are two antibody infusion centers operating in East Texas, one in Tyler and one in Nacogdoches.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 509

Angelina County – 1,514

Bowie County – 1,214

Camp County – 215

Cass County – 526

Cherokee County – 495

Franklin County – 105

Gregg County – 2,324

Harrison County – 946

Henderson County – 1,067

Hopkins County – 403

Houston County – 237

Marion County – 125

Morris County – 173

Nacogdoches County – 525

Panola County – 236

Polk County – 729

Rains County – 147

Rusk County – 873

San Augustine County – 70

Sabine County – 68

Shelby County – 187

Smith County – 4,052

Titus County – 333

Upshur County – 536

Van Zandt County – 1,116

Wood County – 1,111

The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.

The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.

TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.

Hospitalizations

The current number of people in Texas hospitals from COVID-19 is 13,851.

East Texas has 2,769 people in hospitals due to the virus and Deep East Texas has 449 in hospitals.

Throughout Texas there are 7,343 available hospital beds and 340 available ICU beds.