LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas increase by nearly 3,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have continued to rise this week as of Sept. 3.
Last week, there were 16,915 active COVID cases, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,921. Now, 19,836 East Texans have contracted the virus.
The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.
Because of this, the state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.
Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management opened a COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Tyler. So far there are two antibody infusion centers operating in East Texas, one in Tyler and one in Nacogdoches.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 509
Angelina County – 1,514
Bowie County – 1,214
Camp County – 215
Cass County – 526
Cherokee County – 495
Franklin County – 105
Gregg County – 2,324
Harrison County – 946
Henderson County – 1,067
Hopkins County – 403
Houston County – 237
Marion County – 125
Morris County – 173
Nacogdoches County – 525
Panola County – 236
Polk County – 729
Rains County – 147
Rusk County – 873
San Augustine County – 70
Sabine County – 68
Shelby County – 187
Smith County – 4,052
Titus County – 333
Upshur County – 536
Van Zandt County – 1,116
Wood County – 1,111
The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.
The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.
TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.
TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.
Hospitalizations
The current number of people in Texas hospitals from COVID-19 is 13,851.
East Texas has 2,769 people in hospitals due to the virus and Deep East Texas has 449 in hospitals.
Throughout Texas there are 7,343 available hospital beds and 340 available ICU beds.