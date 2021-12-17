LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas increase more than 1,000 in 2 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of active cases of COVID-19 has risen more than 1,000 over the past two weeks.

There are 2,546 active cases in East Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Cases have risen 1,023 since Dec. 3 when the number of active cases totaled 1,523. The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 12

Angelina County – 42

Bowie County – 357

Camp County – 84

Cass County – 106

Cherokee County – 18

Franklin County – 50

Gregg County – 120

Harrison County – 143

Henderson County – 130

Hopkins County – 105

Houston County – 51

Marion County – 23

Morris County – 59

Nacogdoches County – 149

Panola County – 43

Polk County – 42

Rains County – 9

Rusk County – 120

San Augustine County – 2

Sabine County – 11

Shelby County – 37

Smith County – 334

Titus County – 216

Upshur County – 91

Van Zandt County – 107

Wood County – 88

There are currently 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas.

As of this writing, in Trauma Service Area G there are 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G has 594 available beds and 22 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 133 available beds and 1 available adult ICU bed.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.