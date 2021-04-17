VAX FACTS: List of COVID-19 vaccine availability in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As of Saturday April 17, East Texas has more than 44,700 COVID-19 vaccines available, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Smith County has the most with 29,725 vaccines available. Next week, East Texas will receive 3,770 doses.

There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.

If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY IN EAST TEXAS

TYLER – 29,725

CHRISTUS Mother Frances -Tyler has 1,260 Pfizer doses, 1,000 Moderna doses and 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 800 E. Dawson.

has 1,260 Pfizer doses, 1,000 Moderna doses and 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 800 E. Dawson. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Chandler has 200 Moderna doses left on 31 East, Chandler

has 200 Moderna doses left on 31 East, Chandler Drug Emporium 284 has 60 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 5614 S Broadway Ave.

has 60 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 5614 S Broadway Ave. DSHS – HSR 4/5N has 48 Pfizer doses, 3,470 Moderna doses and 4,595 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 2521 West Front Street.

has 48 Pfizer doses, 3,470 Moderna doses and 4,595 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 2521 West Front Street. Martin Pharmacy Investments PLLC has 70 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on 4290 Kinsey Drive.

has 70 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on 4290 Kinsey Drive. Northeast Texas Public Health District has 12,368 Pfizer doses and 915 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on 815 N Broadway.

has 12,368 Pfizer doses and 915 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on 815 N Broadway. Pharmscript of Texas North has 1,670 Pfizer doses left on 5012 Profit Dr.

has 1,670 Pfizer doses left on 5012 Profit Dr. Tyler Continuecare Hospital at Trinity has 92 Moderna doses left on 800 E. Dawson St.

has 92 Moderna doses left on 800 E. Dawson St. Tyler Care Clinic has 200 Moderna doses left on Troup Hwy.

has 200 Moderna doses left on Troup Hwy. Tyler Family Circle of Care – Broadway has 100 Moderna doses left on 2990 N Broadway Ave.

has 100 Moderna doses left on 2990 N Broadway Ave. Tyler Family Circle of Care – Glenwood has 300 Moderna doses left on 928 N Glenwood Blvd.

has 300 Moderna doses left on 928 N Glenwood Blvd. Tyler Rx Pharmacy has 406 Moderna does left on 2415 East 5th Street.

has 406 Moderna does left on 2415 East 5th Street. UT Health Tyler Hospital has 102 Moderna doses left on 1000 S Beckham Ave.

has 102 Moderna doses left on 1000 S Beckham Ave. Walgreens Pharmacy has 3,624 Pfizer doses left and 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 1620 S Broadway Ave.

has 3,624 Pfizer doses left and 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 1620 S Broadway Ave. Walgreens Pharmacy has 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 2120 E SE Loop 323

has 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 2120 E SE Loop 323 Walgreens Pharmacy has 95 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 5415 S Broadway Ave.

has 95 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 5415 S Broadway Ave. Woody Weaver Pharmacy Inc has 110 Moderna doses left on 2726 West Gentry.

ATHENS – 890

Family Circle of Care Athens has 40 Moderna vaccines left on 1001 N. Palestine Street.

has 40 Moderna vaccines left on 1001 N. Palestine Street. Walgreens Pharmacy has 10 Moderna vaccines left on 1007 E Tyler St.

has 10 Moderna vaccines left on 1007 E Tyler St. Integrity Urgent Care Athens has 100 Moderna vaccines left on 1115 E Tyler St.

has 100 Moderna vaccines left on 1115 E Tyler St. Renal Care Group Texas, Inc . has 10 Moderna vaccines left on S Palestine.

. has 10 Moderna vaccines left on S Palestine. Lakeland has 200 Moderna vaccines left on 117 Medical Circle.

has 200 Moderna vaccines left on 117 Medical Circle. UT Health – Athens has 530 Moderna vaccines left on 2000 S Palestine St.

CARTHAGE – 310

UT Health – Carthage has 100 Moderna vaccines left on 409 Cottage Rd.

has 100 Moderna vaccines left on 409 Cottage Rd. Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy has 210 Moderna vaccines and 80 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 412 W Panola St.

HENDERSON – 662

Trinity Clinic Family Practice Henderson has 131 Moderna doses left on 105 Zeid Blvd 2.

has 131 Moderna doses left on 105 Zeid Blvd 2. Kroger Pharmacy has 276 Pfizer doses and 255 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 2415 US Highway 79 S.

JACKSONVILLE – 747

Family Circle of Care – Jacksonville has 89 Moderna vaccines and 35 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 510 E Commerce St.

has 89 Moderna vaccines and 35 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 510 E Commerce St. UT Health – Jacksonville has 200 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 501 S Ragsdale St.

has 200 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 501 S Ragsdale St. Department of Public Health – Cherokee County/Jacksonville has 40 Moderna doses left on 803 College Ave.

has 40 Moderna doses left on 803 College Ave. Walgreens Pharmacy has 13 Pfizer doses and 270 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on S Jackson St.

has 13 Pfizer doses and 270 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on S Jackson St. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville has 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 2026 S Jackson St.

LONGVIEW – 3,665

Brookshires Pharmacy 45 has 90 Moderna doses and 110 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 3354 Gilmer Rd.

has 90 Moderna doses and 110 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 3354 Gilmer Rd. Diagnostic Clinic of Longview has 690 Pfizer doses left on 707 Hollybrook Dr.

has 690 Pfizer doses left on 707 Hollybrook Dr. Wellness Pointe Pinetree has 250 Moderna doses left on 1716 West Loop 281

has 250 Moderna doses left on 1716 West Loop 281 Walgreens Pharmacy has 1,500 Pfizer doses and 95 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left.

has 1,500 Pfizer doses and 95 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left. Longview Wellness Center has 420 Moderna doses left on 705 E Marshall Ave.

has 420 Moderna doses left on 705 E Marshall Ave. Wellness Pointe General Medicine has 20 Moderna doses left on 1107 E Marshall Ave.

has 20 Moderna doses left on 1107 E Marshall Ave. Louis Morgan Drugs 1 has 120 Moderna doses left on 1900 S High St.

1 has 120 Moderna doses left on 1900 S High St. Wellness Pointe/South has 370 Moderna doses left on 2131 South Mobberly.

LUFKIN – 970

Pam Specialty Hospital of Lufkin has 290 Moderna doses left on 1201 West Frank Ave.

has 290 Moderna doses left on 1201 West Frank Ave. Chi St. Luke’s Health Memorial has 300 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 1201 W Frank Ave.

has 300 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 1201 W Frank Ave. The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy has 80 Moderna doses and 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 903 W Frank Ave.

MARSHALL – 2,740

Kroger Pharmacy has 150 Pfizer doses and 105 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 300 E End Blvd Highway 80.

has 150 Pfizer doses and 105 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 300 E End Blvd Highway 80. East Texas Border Health Clinic dba Genesis PrimeCare – Marshall has 1,200 Moderna doses left on 805 Lindsey Dr.

has 1,200 Moderna doses left on 805 Lindsey Dr. Matthewson Drug Co. has 290 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left.

has 290 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left. Marshall Harrison County Health District has 585 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 805 Lindsey Dr.

has 585 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 805 Lindsey Dr. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall has 10 Moderna vaccines left and 400 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 811 S Washington Ave.

NACOGDOCHES – 2,483

Nacogdoches Medical Center has 1,400 Moderna doses left on 4920 NE Stallings Dr.

has 1,400 Moderna doses left on 4920 NE Stallings Dr. Kroger Pharmacy has 78 Pfizer doses and 40 Moderna vaccines left on 1215 North St.

has 78 Pfizer doses and 40 Moderna vaccines left on 1215 North St. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital has 890 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 1204 Mound St.

has 890 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 1204 Mound St. Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy has 75 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 1216 South St.

PALESTINE – 1,899

Kroger Pharmacy has 1,284 Pfizer doses, 60 Moderna doses and 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 325 E Spring St.

has 1,284 Pfizer doses, 60 Moderna doses and 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 325 E Spring St. Christus Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza has 10 Moderna doses and 30 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 3201 South Loop 256.

has 10 Moderna doses and 30 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 3201 South Loop 256. Palestine Regional Medical Center has 370 Moderna doses and 45 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left on 2900 S Loop 256.

SAN AUGUSTINE – 399

Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy has 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 705 W Columbia St.

has 100 Johnson & Johnson doses left on 705 W Columbia St. Chi St. Luke’s Health Memorial – San Augustine has 100 Moderna doses left on 511 East Hospital Street.

has 100 Moderna doses left on 511 East Hospital Street. Hope Community Medicine – San Augustine has 199 Moderna doses left on 109 E Main St.

WILLS POINT – 210

Wills Point ISD has 150 Moderna doses left on 447 Terrace Dr.

has 150 Moderna doses left on 447 Terrace Dr. Bruce and Human Drug has 60 Moderna doses left on 145 N 4th St.

COVID-19 VACCINES COMING TO EAST TEXAS 3,770

This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

Below is a list of East Texas counties along with a list of how many and what type of vaccine they will receive this week.

SMITH COUNTY – 2,970

DSHS PHR 4/5N HQ – Tyler (RE) – 2521 W Front St Tyler – 1,500 Moderna Doses & 1,170 Pfizer

Tyler Family Circle Of Care – Tyler – 214 E Houston St Tyler – 300 Moderna Doses

ANGELINA COUNTY – 200

Texas Department of Criminal Justice DIBOLL – 1604 S 1ST ST Diboll – 100 Moderna Doses

Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy, Inc. – 200 Gaslight Blvd Lufkin – 100 Moderna Doses

GREGG COUNTY – 100

LHD Gregg County Health Department (RE) – 405 E. Marshall Ave Longview – 100 Moderna Doses

HENDERSON COUNTY – 100

Lakeland Medical Associates – Tvfc 040207 – 170 Municipal Dr Mabank – 100 Moderna Doses

NACOGODOCHES COUNTY – 400