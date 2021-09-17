LIST: COVID cases increase more than 4,000 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have risen more than 4,000 cases since last week on Sept. 10.

The current total of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas is 27,351, according to information from the Department of State Health Services as of Sept. 17. This is an increase of 4,267 cases from the previous week.

As of Friday, there are 903 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 765 of those being in Trauma Service Area G and 138 in Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 1,108

Angelina County – 1,299

Bowie County – 1,346

Camp County – 161

Cass County – 565

Cherokee County – 283

Franklin County – 144

Gregg County – 4,081

Harrison County – 888

Henderson County – 1,784

Hopkins County – 408

Houston County – 199

Marion County – 172

Morris County – 170

Nacogdoches County – 730

Panola County – 244

Polk County – 583

Rains County – 311

Rusk County – 1,251

San Augustine County – 73

Sabine County – 53

Shelby County – 207

Smith County – 7,327

Titus County – 485

Upshur County – 562

Van Zandt County – 1,455

Wood County – 1,462